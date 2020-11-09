Mexico foreign minister says 'huge potential' for US ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mexico's foreign minister said there was "huge potential" for US ties, a day after the Mexican leader said it was too soon to congratulate president-elect Joe Biden

Mexico City (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Mexico's foreign minister said there was "huge potential" for US ties, a day after the Mexican leader said it was too soon to congratulate president-elect Joe Biden.

After years of a close relationship with America under Donald Trump -- who is still refusing to concede the US presidential election -- Mexico's leadership must now reshape their ties under his democrat victor.

"We don't want to be imprudent. We don't want to act lightly and we want to respect people's self-determination and rights," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told reporters on Saturday.

But on Sunday his foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard told El Universo newspaper: "What we see coming is a step with a huge potential.

" He added that "from what I heard from Joe Biden's speech, it is clear that there is going to be a cooperation policy at a global level and with Mexico." Lopez Obrador has managed to maintain cordial relations with Trump -- visiting him in July -- despite the US leader's remarks.

He branded Mexican migrants "rapists" and drug dealers during his 2016 election campaign, and has consistently vowed to build a border wall between the two countries.

Trump has launched a slew of legal challenges and refused to concede after the major US television networks announced Biden's win.