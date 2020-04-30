Mexico GDP falls 2.4 pct in Q1: government

Mexico's economy, Latin America's largest after Brazil's, shrank 2.4 percent in the first quarter compared to the same period a year ago, according to an initial government estimate released Thursday

Mexican GDP fell 1.6 percent compared to the last quarter of 2019, the national statistics institute said.