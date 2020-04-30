Mexico GDP Falls 2.4 Pct In Q1: Government
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 05:32 PM
Mexico's economy, Latin America's largest after Brazil's, shrank 2.4 percent in the first quarter compared to the same period a year ago, according to an initial government estimate released Thursday
Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Mexico's economy, Latin America's largest after Brazil's, shrank 2.4 percent in the first quarter compared to the same period a year ago, according to an initial government estimate released Thursday.
Mexican GDP fell 1.6 percent compared to the last quarter of 2019, the national statistics institute said.