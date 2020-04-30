UrduPoint.com
Mexico GDP Falls 2.4 Pct In Q1: Government

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 05:32 PM

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Mexico's economy, Latin America's largest after Brazil's, shrank 2.4 percent in the first quarter compared to the same period a year ago, according to an initial government estimate released Thursday.

Mexican GDP fell 1.6 percent compared to the last quarter of 2019, the national statistics institute said.

More Stories From World

