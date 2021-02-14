UrduPoint.com
Mexico Gets First Batch Of 870,000 AstraZeneca Doses

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 08:30 PM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) Mexico has received the first batch of AstraZeneca vaccine doses against coronavirus from India on Sunday, the health authority announced.

"This Sunday, the Mexican government received the first shipment of 870,000 doses of the vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus made by the AstraZeneca pharma company," a press release read.

Mexico has contracted 2 million AstraZeneca doses from the Serum Institute of India, a major vaccine producer. A further shipment of almost 1.2 million doses will arrive in March.

The Central American country also expects to receive 12 million doses of Sputnik V doses from Russia and 10 million Sinovac doses from China between February and May.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told a news conference on Sunday that Pfizer shot deliveries would resume next week, with 494,000 doses coming on Tuesday. The deliveries will be scaled up weekly.

