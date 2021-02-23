Mexico received the first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 early on Tuesday, a day before the scheduled start of the vaccination with the Russian shot

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) Mexico received the first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 early on Tuesday, a day before the scheduled start of the vaccination with the Russian shot.

"The Mexican government thanks Russia for its solidarity and fraternity," the Mexican health ministry tweeted.

The first 200,000 doses of the booked 24 million flew into Mexico City from Moscow. The shipment was welcomed by Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard and Russian Ambassador Victor Coronelli who posed on the tarmac at the Benito Juarez airport.

Mexico plans to inoculate 12 million people with the Sputnik V vaccine under the two-shot scheme. The national regulator gave the drug its emergency approval on February 2.