Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 03:50 AM

Mexico Gets New Batch of Russian Sputnik V Vaccine - Birmex

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The sixth shipment of Russian Sputnik V vaccines to Mexico has arrived from Moscow, Mexico's state-run vaccine manufacturer, Birmex, informs.

"At 12:48 pm [17:48 GMT] on Monday, Mexico received the sixth shipment with 500 thousand doses of packaged Sputnik V vaccines against COVID-19, produced in Russia by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology," Birmex said in a Monday release.

According to the statement, the vaccine shipment arrived at the Mexico City International Airport from Moscow.

A delegation of Mexican experts led by Birmex head Pedro Zenteno Santaella is currently on a visit to Moscow to study technologies for producing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus.

In April, the Mexican government said that Birmex was planning to cooperate with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) in organizing Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine bottling and packaging in Mexico.

The Latin American nation authorized the emergency use of Sputnik V on February 2, and received the first batch of the Russian vaccines on February 22.

In August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V, and developed by the Gamaleya research institute. The vaccine has been approved for emergency use in 66 countries worldwide.

According to an interim analysis from a trial published in The Lancet medical journal, the vaccine has 91.6 percent efficacy. Meanwhile, the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) have reported that Sputnik V has 97.6 percent efficacy.

