Mexico girds for hit from Hurricane Beryl

Cancún, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Tourist resorts in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula girded Thursday for a hit from Hurricane Beryl, which is still packing ferocious winds after slamming Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

Beryl dropped to a Category 2 storm, with winds of 175 kilometers (110 miles) per hour, and was expected to weaken further as it headed toward landfall overnight Thursday into Friday on the peninsula, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

As of mid-afternoon Thursday it was in the Caribbean about 345 kilometers (215 miles) southeast of Tulum. The resort city is about a two-hour drive from the other major tourist destination in the region, Cancun.

The storm has already left a trail of destruction across the Caribbean and the coast of Venezuela, killing at least seven people.

It is the first hurricane since NHC records began to reach the Category 4 level in June and the earliest to reach the highest Category 5 in July.

In Mexico, schools in the area bracing for a hit were suspended and shelters were set up for locals and tourists.

In Cancun, people have been stocking up on food and other essentials for days and hotels have boarded up their windows.

Some 100 domestic and international flights scheduled between Thursday and Friday have been canceled at Cancun airport, the main hub in the Mexican Caribbean.

Beryl is expected to hit the Yucatan Peninsula, emerge over the Gulf of Mexico, then arrive in the northern state of Tamaulipas, which borders the United States.

Hundreds of tourists were evacuated from hotels along Mexico's coastline while some were still attempting to take buses out of the impact zone.

However, some were still enjoying a sunny day at the beach before taking shelter in their hotels.

"They cancelled our flight and we had to pay for two extra nights," said Virginia Rebollar, a Mexican tourist who traveled with three family members to Tulum.

"We have some fear but we are convinced that people are prepared and know what to do," Rebollar said.