Mexico Grants Political Asylum to Resigned Bolivian Leader Evo Morales - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Mexico granted former Bolivian President Evo Morales, who resigned on Sunday, political asylum, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday.

Ebrard said earlier that his country was ready to provide asylum to Morales in its embassy in the Bolivian capital of La Paz, where 20 Bolivian officials and lawmakers already reside.

"I just received the call of President Morales. He answered our proposal and requested, both orally and formally, political asylum in our country," Ebrard told reporters.