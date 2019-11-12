UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Grants Political Asylum To Resigned Bolivian Leader Evo Morales - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 02:30 AM

Mexico Grants Political Asylum to Resigned Bolivian Leader Evo Morales - Foreign Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Mexico granted former Bolivian President Evo Morales, who resigned on Sunday, political asylum, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday.

Ebrard said earlier that his country was ready to provide asylum to Morales in its embassy in the Bolivian capital of La Paz, where 20 Bolivian officials and lawmakers already reside.

"I just received the call of President Morales. He answered our proposal and requested, both orally and formally, political asylum in our country," Ebrard told reporters.

Related Topics

La Paz Mexico Sunday

Recent Stories

MBRSC launches 22nd IAA Humans in Space Symposium

50 minutes ago

Consumer spending in Islamic economy sectors total ..

2 hours ago

Sixth ADSD concludes in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

15th Conference of OIE Regional Commission for Mid ..

2 hours ago

UAE to host OIE’s Sub-Regional Representation

2 hours ago

Russian NGO Plans to Push Parliament to Make Faceb ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.