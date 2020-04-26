UrduPoint.com
Mexico Has Almost 4,800 Active Coronavirus Cases, Health Ministry Says

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) Mexico registered 970 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours with the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country now standing at 4,798 (296 active cases added in the past 24 hours), according to the country's Health Ministry.

"In the past 24 hours, 970 COVID-19 cases were registered, which constitutes 7.5% of the total number. Such an increase within a 7-10% range has been observed over the past week," Jose Luis Alomia, the director general of epidemiology at Mexico's Health Ministry, said at a Saturday press conference broadcast on Twitter.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico is 13,842. The country's COVID-19 death toll stands at 1,305 with 84 new deaths having been registered in the past 24 hours.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak a pandemic on March 11. According to the Johns Hopkins University count, over 1.8 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally and more than 202,000 people have died from COVID-19.

