Mexico Has Almost 7,500 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases - Deputy Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 06:30 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) Over 100 people have died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in Mexico, which now has a total of almost 7,500 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell.

"Situation in Mexico on April 18, 2020: 7,497 confirmed cases ... and 650 deaths. ... Of confirmed cases, 4,731 (63.11%) have been mild and 2,766 (36.89%) have required hospitalization for #COVID19," Lopez-Gatell said on Twitter.

According to the Mexican Health Ministry, 622 new coronavirus cases and 104 deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the past 24 hours.

On Friday, the country recorded 60 deaths from the coronavirus infection. The total number of coronavirus cases in Mexico stood at 6,875 on Friday.

Speaking at the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Saturday, US President Donald Trump said he was ready to help Mexico in the fight against the coronavirus by providing it with ventilators.

