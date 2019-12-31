UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Has No Plans To Cut Off Diplomatic Relations With Bolivia - Interior Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 06:10 AM

Mexico Has No Plans to Cut Off Diplomatic Relations With Bolivia - Interior Secretary

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Mexican Interior Secretary Olga Sanchez Cordero said on Monday that her country's authorities do not intend to break off diplomatic relations with Bolivia after the recent diplomatic scandal over Mexico granting asylum to former Bolivian officials in its embassy.

On Monday, Bolivia decided to expel the Mexican ambassador and two Spanish high-ranking diplomats from the country over Mexico sheltering former Bolivian officials in its embassy.

"The Foreign Ministry does not intend to cut off diplomatic relations with Bolivia, the embassy in Bolivia will continue its work," Sanchex Cordero said at a press conference.

The Mexican embassy in La Paz shelters at least nine officials from ex-President Evo Morales' former government.

The situation around the embassy is tense due to the presence of Bolivian security officials in close proximity, and it further escalated following the attempt by Spanish diplomats to enter while hiding their faces on Friday.

The Bolivian Foreign Ministry protested Madrid's move and called on Spain to stop violating international standards.

Morales is living in exile in Argentina and is not allowed to run for the next presidential election. He still tries to influence Bolivian politics via his Movement for Socialism (MAS) party. MAS is expected to nominate its candidate for the next election on January 19.

Related Topics

Election Scandal La Paz Madrid Argentina Spain Bolivia Mexico January From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah hosts joint Emirati-Japanese workshop on p ..

6 hours ago

Italian Mangia appointed Malta coach

7 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner Lakki visits shelter homes, ch ..

7 hours ago

Steps afoot to provide training to players in Balo ..

7 hours ago

Iranian Navy Forces Seize Fuel-Smuggling Tanker Wi ..

7 hours ago

Over 8,000 Pakistani illegal immigrants return hom ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.