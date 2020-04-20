UrduPoint.com
Mexico Has Over 8,200 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases - Deputy Health Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Over 30 people have died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in Mexico, which now has a total of more than 8,200 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell.

"Situation in Mexico on April 19, 2020: 8,261 confirmed cases, 10,139 suspected cases, 31,170 negatives and 686 deaths," Lopez-Gatell said on Twitter on Sunday.

A day earlier, the deputy health minister reported 7,497 confirmed cases and 650 deaths. According to Lopez-Gatell, about 63 percent of COVID-19 cases in Mexico are mild and around 37 percent of cases require hospitalization.

Speaking at the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Saturday, US President Donald Trump said he was ready to help Mexico in the fight against the coronavirus by providing it with ventilators. Trump reiterated his readiness to help Mexico during the White House briefing on Sunday.

According to data from the Johns Hopkins University, there are now over 2.4 million coronavirus cases confirmed globally and more than 165,000 deaths from COVID-19. The United States has the highest number of cases (over 759,000) and deaths (over 40,600) from COVID-19 out of all countries, it is followed by Spain and Italy.

