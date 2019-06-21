Mexico Hopes Developed States Will Help Curb Migration From C. America - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Mexico hopes to hold discussions with developed states in order to encourage them to contribute to slowing down migration from Central America, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Friday

On Thursday, Ebrard announced that Mexico City had kicked off a job creation program for El Salvador within the so-called Central America comprehensive development program aimed at stemming irregular migration in the region.

"There has already been some statements by the Ibero-American Summit, the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, Chile and 19 states which we will meet with in the coming weeks. Our appeal is to invite the developed countries to take part [in the program] as well," Ebrard said during Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's press conference.

He also stated that Mexico had completed deploying the National Guard on its southern border in order to curb the migrant flow from Central America toward the United States.

According to the minister, a total of 14,000 undocumented migrants were returned to Mexico by the US side, starting from January, while their asylum applications were under consideration.

In addition, Lopez Obrador stated that he might meet with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, in September, three months after the plan over curbing migration came under the realization.

Last Friday, Trump announced that the United States and Mexico had reached a deal implying that Washington would abandon plans to impose tariffs in return for Mexico deploying its National Guard to its southern border and working to dismantle human smuggling networks.

Mexico has been facing pressure from the United States over an influx of illegal Latin American migrants through the Mexican border. Washington even announced a plan to mount trade duties on the neighboring country in a bid to fix the crisis.