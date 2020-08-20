UrduPoint.com
Mexico Interested In Getting Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 01:50 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Mexico is interested in getting the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V as soon as possible, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday after his meeting with Russian Ambassador Viktor Koronelli.

"I thank the Russian Ambassador Viktor Koronelli for his visit to the Foreign Ministry. We talked about the Sputnik V vaccine. I expressed our interest in conducting the third phase [of clinical trials] in order to get this vaccine in Mexico as soon as possible," Ebrard said on Twitter.

The Russian Health Ministry previously registered the world's first vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19, developed by the Gamaleya Institute in cooperation with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

It was named Sputnik V. RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said that the fund had received applications from more than 20 countries for the purchase of a billion doses of the domestic vaccine against the coronavirus. At the same time, he noted that Russia had agreed on the production of vaccines in five countries, the available capacities allow producing 500 million doses per year.

