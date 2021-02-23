UrduPoint.com
Mexico Leader Says Spanish Rapper Arrest 'authoritarian'

Tue 23rd February 2021

Mexico leader says Spanish rapper arrest 'authoritarian'

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday criticized Spain's imprisonment of a rapper for controversial tweets as an "authoritarian act" and called for his release

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday criticized Spain's imprisonment of a rapper for controversial tweets as an "authoritarian act" and called for his release.

Pablo Hasel, 32, was detained last week and taken to jail to serve a nine-month sentence after being convicted for glorifying terrorism, slander and libel against the crown and state institutions.

The case involves a series of tweets calling Spain's former king Juan Carlos I a mafia boss and accusing police of torturing and killing demonstrators and migrants.

"It is an authoritarian act for a musician to be put in prison for a composition that supposedly insulted the king," Lopez Obrador said at his daily news conference.

Hasel's imprisonment has sparked angry street protests in Spain and raised concerns about free speech.

More Stories From World

