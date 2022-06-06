UrduPoint.com

Mexico Leader To Skip Biden's Americas Summit

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Mexico leader to skip Biden's Americas Summit

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced Monday he would skip the regional Summit of the Americas in the United States due to Washington's failure to invite countries it views as undemocratic

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced Monday he would skip the regional Summit of the Americas in the United States due to Washington's failure to invite countries it views as undemocratic.

The White House confirmed that President Joe Biden would not be inviting Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua to this week's summit in Los Angeles.

"I'm not going to the summit because they are not inviting all the countries of America and I think it is necessary to change the policy that has been imposed on us for centuries: exclusion," said Lopez Obrador in his daily press conference.

Lopez Obrador said Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard would be representing Mexico in his place.

The leftist populist had threatened last month to stay away from the summit unless all countries were invited.

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel announced he would not attend even if invited, while Guatemala's conservative leader Alejandro Giammattei pulled out after Washington sanctioned his top prosecutor.

The White House had said last week that Biden was eager for Lopez Obrador to attend.

"You cannot have a Summit of the Americas if you do not have all the countries of the Americas attending," said Lopez Obrador, who has also urged the US to end sanctions against Cuba.

"Or you can have it, but we see that as the old policy of interventionism, lack of respect for nations and their people.

" A senior US official told AFP that "the US continues to maintain reservations regarding the lack of democratic space and the human rights situations" in the three barred countries.

"As a result, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela will not be invited to participate in this summit." Lopez Obrador said his snub would not affect his "very good relations" with Biden, whom he said was under "pressure from the Republicans" to keep out the three countries.

"I'm really disappointed about this situation, but I do not accept that anyone puts themselves above the countries, I don't accept hegemony, not from China, not from Russia, not from any country," he said.

The Mexican president said that he would still visit the White House in July where he would look to discuss pan-American "integration." "That's how they created the European Community and then that became the European Union. That's what we need to do in America," he said.

The summit is due to focus on migration, climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic and "the fight for freedom and democracy," the White House has said.

The United States has stepped up criticism of Cuban authorities following the arrest of hundreds of people for taking part in anti-government protests last July.

The Biden administration refuses to recognize Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro or Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega due to alleged election irregularities.

Related Topics

Election Russia China Washington Democracy Threatened White House European Union Visit Los Angeles Guatemala United States Cuba Mexico Venezuela July All From Top

Recent Stories

Zadran century helps Afghanistan to winning 2-0 OD ..

Zadran century helps Afghanistan to winning 2-0 ODI series lead

2 minutes ago
 Imtiaz Sheikh for payment of compensation to famil ..

Imtiaz Sheikh for payment of compensation to families relocated due to Thar coal ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Bar Council condemns alleged misuse of au ..

Pakistan Bar Council condemns alleged misuse of authority by AAC Peshawar

2 minutes ago
 Two brothers drowned in Badray Canal

Two brothers drowned in Badray Canal

2 minutes ago
 ANP expresses concern over delayed investigation o ..

ANP expresses concern over delayed investigation of fire eruption incidents

5 minutes ago
 Food Safety Authority seizes over 7000 liters of f ..

Food Safety Authority seizes over 7000 liters of fake beverages

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.