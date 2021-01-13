UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 10:40 AM

Mexico May Grant Emergency Use Approval to Sputnik V Vaccine This Week - Deputy Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Mexico's Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (COFEPRIS) will likely make a decision this week on whether to grant emergency use approval to Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the country's deputy health minister, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, said.

"Most likely, this will happen this week," Lopez-Gatell said during a press conference on Tuesday evening, referring to the Mexican health regulator's pending decision on the authorization of the Russian vaccine, which was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

Mexican researchers were able to obtain clinical data on Sputnik V during a recent visit to Argentina, Lopez-Gatell said.

At a press conference on Monday, Lopez-Gatell said that Mexico may use up to 24 million doses of Sputnik V during the country's mass vaccination program.

Elsewhere in the Americas, Argentina began inoculating its population against COVID-19 using Sputnik V in late December after a shipment containing 300,000 doses of the vaccine arrived in the South American country.

Plans are in place to vaccinate as many as 15 million people in Argentina using Sputnik V, Aleksander Shchetinin, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's Department of Latin America, told Sputnik in an interview on Monday. The South American country is also on track to begin producing the Russian-developed vaccine from the second quarter of 2021.

