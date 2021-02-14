Mexico May Receive Sputnik V Vaccine Shots Late This Week - President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) The first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus may arrive in Mexico late this week, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Sunday.

"It is one of the vaccines that may start arriving at the end of this week," he told a news conference.

The Mexican government said it had reached a tentative deal with Russia for the delivery of 24 million doses of the viral vector vaccine. Mexico also contracted supplies of Pfizer, AstraZeneca and CanSino vaccines.