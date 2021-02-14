UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico May Receive Sputnik V Vaccine Shots Late This Week - President

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 09:30 PM

Mexico May Receive Sputnik V Vaccine Shots Late This Week - President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) The first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus may arrive in Mexico late this week, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Sunday.

"It is one of the vaccines that may start arriving at the end of this week," he told a news conference.

The Mexican government said it had reached a tentative deal with Russia for the delivery of 24 million doses of the viral vector vaccine. Mexico also contracted supplies of Pfizer, AstraZeneca and CanSino vaccines.

Related Topics

Russia Mexico May Sunday Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADIB reports AED1.6 billion in net profit for 2020

2 minutes ago

ADNEC, Expo Tel Aviv sign strategic MoU to increas ..

47 minutes ago

Department of Culture and Tourism launches Sheikh ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Hope Probe is a historic milestone that mark ..

1 hour ago

Young Emiratis keep sport of falconry fly higher a ..

1 hour ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi&#039;s remote heart mon ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.