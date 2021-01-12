UrduPoint.com
Mexico May Use Up To 24 Mln Doses Of Russia's Sputnik V COVID Vaccine - Health Secretariat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 07:30 AM

Mexico May Use Up to 24 Mln Doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID Vaccine - Health Secretariat

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The Mexican government, following a visit to Argentina, where the production of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine will be organized, said it had reached preliminary agreements on the purchase of up to 24 million doses of the drug, Deputy Health Secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell told reporters.

"We met with Russian officials, both scientists and the side that controls access to this vaccine, and reached some preliminary agreements that would potentially give the Mexican government the opportunity to receive vaccines [produced] under a patent from the Russian Gamaleya Institute," he said.

"We think we could use up to 24 million doses of this vaccine for 12 million people, since the Sputnik V vaccination scheme envisions the use of two doses of this biological product," the deputy secretary said.

More Stories From World

