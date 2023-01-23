Mexico Mulling Visa-Free Regime With Russia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Mexican authorities are holding discussions with colleagues from Russia on the possibility of introducing a visa-free regime, the Russian Izvestia newspaper reports citing the Mexican embassy in Russia.

The consultations are being held on the level of foreign ministries and state administrations.

According to Izvestia, it is still unclear when flights between Mexico and Russia will resume.

In March, Russia's Federal Agency for Tourism (Rostourism) recommended Russian citizens to avoid traveling to countries that imposed sanctions against Russia over the special operation in Ukraine. According to Rostourism, a number of destinations including some Latin American countries, such as Mexico, are no longer available to Russian tourists due to the airspace restrictions of the European Union and Canada, and traveling there is associated with increased risks.