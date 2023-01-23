UrduPoint.com

Mexico Mulling Visa-Free Regime With Russia - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Mexico Mulling Visa-Free Regime With Russia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Mexican authorities are holding discussions with colleagues from Russia on the possibility of introducing a visa-free regime, the Russian Izvestia newspaper reports citing the Mexican embassy in Russia.

The consultations are being held on the level of foreign ministries and state administrations.

According to Izvestia, it is still unclear when flights between Mexico and Russia will resume.

In March, Russia's Federal Agency for Tourism (Rostourism) recommended Russian citizens to avoid traveling to countries that imposed sanctions against Russia over the special operation in Ukraine. According to Rostourism, a number of destinations including some Latin American countries, such as Mexico, are no longer available to Russian tourists due to the airspace restrictions of the European Union and Canada, and traveling there is associated with increased risks.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Canada European Union Mexico March From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd January 2023

2 minutes ago
 City maintain title hopes; Arsenal continue on top ..

City maintain title hopes; Arsenal continue on top of PL; Barca earned hard-fou ..

8 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning of Holy Quran by extremi ..

11 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed crowns Perez victor of 2023 Abu D ..

Nahyan bin Zayed crowns Perez victor of 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

11 hours ago
 ECP names media tycoon Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker P ..

ECP names media tycoon Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker Punjab CM

12 hours ago
 RTA opens Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street

RTA opens Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.