Mexico names newcomers Gonzalez, Juarez for friendlies

MEXICO CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) -- Mexico head coach Jaime Lozano has named uncapped duo Julio Gonzalez and Ramon Juarez in his squad for friendlies against Ghana and Germany.

Pumas UNAM goalkeeper Gonzalez earns his first international opportunity at the age of 32 while 22-year-old center back Ramon Juarez was also rewarded for a series of impressive displays for Club America, the Mexican Football Federation said on Thursday.

As expected, Mexico's squad includes Porto defender Jorge Sanchez, West Ham midfielder Edson Alvarez and veteran Salernitana goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.