Mexico Nears 1Mln COVID-19 Cases, 100,000 Fatalities - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 08:00 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mexico is nearing 1 million, while the death toll is close to 100,000 people, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

He also said on late Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 5,658 to 997,393 within the past 24 hours, while the number of fatalities had risen by 568 to 97,835.

Mexico is likely to become the 11th nation with more than 1 million coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 53.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.3 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

