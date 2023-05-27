(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced Friday that his country will not have economic or trade relations with Peru as long as Dina Boluarte remains Peru's leader.

As Peru's vice president, Boluarte seized power in December after then-President Pedro Castillo was impeached and arrested for attempting to dissolve the parliament. The takeover sparked mass protests, and at least 66 people died in clashes with police and troops.

"As long as there is no democratic normality in Peru, we do not want to have economic or commercial relations with them," Lopez Obrador said during a televised press conference.

The Mexican president also refused to cede the chairmanship of the Pacific Alliance to Peru, arguing that Boluarte was not the legitimate president. He said 77% of Peruvians disapproved of Boluarte's unelected government.

Peru's parliament on Thursday declared Lopez Obrador "persona non grata" for allegedly interfering in the internal affairs of the Andean nation, which relies on Mexican investment. Mexico is Peru's second-largest Latin American investor and fourth-largest trading partner.