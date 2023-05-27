UrduPoint.com

Mexico Not Interested In Trade With Peru Under Current Gov't - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Mexico Not Interested in Trade With Peru Under Current Gov't - President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced Friday that his country will not have economic or trade relations with Peru as long as Dina Boluarte remains Peru's leader.

As Peru's vice president, Boluarte seized power in December after then-President Pedro Castillo was impeached and arrested for attempting to dissolve the parliament. The takeover sparked mass protests, and at least 66 people died in clashes with police and troops.

"As long as there is no democratic normality in Peru, we do not want to have economic or commercial relations with them," Lopez Obrador said during a televised press conference.

The Mexican president also refused to cede the chairmanship of the Pacific Alliance to Peru, arguing that Boluarte was not the legitimate president. He said 77% of Peruvians disapproved of Boluarte's unelected government.

Peru's parliament on Thursday declared Lopez Obrador "persona non grata" for allegedly interfering in the internal affairs of the Andean nation, which relies on Mexican investment. Mexico is Peru's second-largest Latin American investor and fourth-largest trading partner.

Related Topics

Police Parliament Died Alliance Peru Mexico Dina December Government

Recent Stories

National Human Rights Committee holds 15th meeting ..

National Human Rights Committee holds 15th meeting to review results of UPR

30 minutes ago
 Water supply to remain affected for 3 days in most ..

Water supply to remain affected for 3 days in most parts of Hyderabad

53 minutes ago
 Accused involved in tampering of stolen mobile pho ..

Accused involved in tampering of stolen mobile phones

54 minutes ago
 UN rights chief issues call to protect, expand civ ..

UN rights chief issues call to protect, expand civic space

58 minutes ago
 Maryam accuses Imran Khan of May 9 incidents maste ..

Maryam accuses Imran Khan of May 9 incidents mastermind

58 minutes ago
 NA Speaker, Deputy condole death of senior journal ..

NA Speaker, Deputy condole death of senior journalist's sister

60 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.