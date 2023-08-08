Mexico Not Planning to Join BRICS - President

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Mexico is not planning to join BRICS, but welcomes participation of other countries in this organization, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday.

"We are not going to participate in this bloc (BRICS), in this association.

Of course, we welcome the participation of other countries, but for neighborhood reasons, economic and geopolitical reasons, we are going to further strengthen the union of North America and all of America," the president said during a press conference.