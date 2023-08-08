Open Menu

Mexico Not Planning To Join BRICS - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2023 | 11:54 PM

Mexico Not Planning to Join BRICS - President

Mexico is not planning to join BRICS, but welcomes participation of other countries in this organization, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Mexico is not planning to join BRICS, but welcomes participation of other countries in this organization, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday.

"We are not going to participate in this bloc (BRICS), in this association.

Of course, we welcome the participation of other countries, but for neighborhood reasons, economic and geopolitical reasons, we are going to further strengthen the union of North America and all of America," the president said during a press conference.

Related Topics

Mexico All

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

10 minutes ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

9 minutes ago
 Consultations underway to select interim PM's name ..

Consultations underway to select interim PM's name: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..

12 minutes ago
 Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Gover ..

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Governor KPK discusses fiscal matt ..

9 minutes ago
 Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Requ ..

Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Request for Ukraine But Still Has ..

9 minutes ago
 Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Pr ..

Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Presidential Palace - Reports

1 minute ago
Pakistani Election Commissions Bars Former Prime M ..

Pakistani Election Commissions Bars Former Prime Minister Khan From Politics for ..

1 minute ago
 SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah ..

SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah&#039;s real estate sector

25 minutes ago
 Sirajul Haq demands neutral caretaker setup

Sirajul Haq demands neutral caretaker setup

1 minute ago
 IGCF 2023 convenes 13 September themed &#039;Today ..

IGCF 2023 convenes 13 September themed &#039;Today’s Resources, Tomorrow’s W ..

25 minutes ago
 US Supreme Court Rules to Allow Biden 'Ghost Gun' ..

US Supreme Court Rules to Allow Biden 'Ghost Gun' Regulations - Order

2 seconds ago
 UN's concerns over human rights situation in Kashm ..

UN's concerns over human rights situation in Kashmir 'still stand'

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World