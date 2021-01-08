Mexico is not ruling out procuring Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, national media reported, citing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

According to the Milenio channel, the president said that the vaccine was showing good results, so this possibility could be considered.

Currently, Mexico has a contract with Pfizer/BioNTech, whose first vaccine batches were delivered to the country in late December, and also expects shipments of China's CanSino vaccine.

In December, Russian Ambassador Viktor Koronelli said that the Russian Direct Investment Fund had provided Mexico with all documents required for a launch of phase 3 clinical trials of the vaccine in the country.

In Latin America, Argentina and Bolivia have authorized the Russian vaccine for emergency use. On December 29, Argentina launched immunization with Sputnik V. Venezuela, which began conducting phase 3 trials of Sputnik V in October, expects the first batch of 10 million doses in the first quarter of 2021.