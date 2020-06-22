Mexico Now Has Over 180,000 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases, Death Toll Approaching 22,000

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico now stands at over 180,500 while the country's COVID-19 death toll is at over 21,800 with over 1,000 new deaths registered in the past 24 hours, the latest data from the country's Health Ministry shows.

"In Mexico, a total of 180,545 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately, 21,825 people have died," Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at Mexico's Ministry of Health, said during a Sunday press conference, broadcast on Twitter.

Over the past 24 hours, Mexico registered 1,044 new coronavirus-related deaths, another 1,892 suspected COVID-19 fatalities are under investigation.

On Saturday, Alomia said that there were over 23,500 active coronavirus cases in Mexico with the total number of confirmed cases standing at 175,200. More than 4,700 new COVID-19 cases and 387 new coronavirus-related deaths were registered in Mexico on Saturday, over a 24-hour period.

On Friday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico stood at 170,485 and the death toll stood at 20,394. A week ago, Mexico had over 142,000 coronavirus cases while the country's COVID-19 death toll stood at around 16,800.