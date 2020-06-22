UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Now Has Over 180,000 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases, Death Toll Approaching 22,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 06:00 AM

Mexico Now Has Over 180,000 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases, Death Toll Approaching 22,000

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico now stands at over 180,500 while the country's COVID-19 death toll is at over 21,800 with over 1,000 new deaths registered in the past 24 hours, the latest data from the country's Health Ministry shows.

"In Mexico, a total of 180,545 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately, 21,825 people have died," Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at Mexico's Ministry of Health, said during a Sunday press conference, broadcast on Twitter.

Over the past 24 hours, Mexico registered 1,044 new coronavirus-related deaths, another 1,892 suspected COVID-19 fatalities are under investigation.

On Saturday, Alomia said that there were over 23,500 active coronavirus cases in Mexico with the total number of confirmed cases standing at 175,200. More than 4,700 new COVID-19 cases and 387 new coronavirus-related deaths were registered in Mexico on Saturday, over a 24-hour period.

On Friday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico stood at 170,485 and the death toll stood at 20,394. A week ago, Mexico had over 142,000 coronavirus cases while the country's COVID-19 death toll stood at around 16,800.

Related Topics

Twitter Died Mexico Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 3,379 new confirmed cases of ..

6 hours ago

Sharjah to reopen cinemas, entertainment centres, ..

7 hours ago

Ambassador of Azerbaijan thanks UAE for medical ai ..

7 hours ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi to re-open June 24

8 hours ago

Mosul has been a capital of creative industries fo ..

9 hours ago

National Ambulance uses live virtual training to r ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.