Mexico Offers US to Extend Land Border Restrictions for 1 Month Over COVID-19

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Mexico has offered the United States to extend curbs on land border crossings for another month due to the pandemic, the foreign ministry has said.

"Due to the development of the COVID-19 epidemic and the fact that various states [of Mexico] are on a high sanitary alert, Mexico has offered the United States to extend restrictions on non-essential land border crossings over their shared border for another month," the ministry tweeted on Monday.

According to the ministry, the two countries will coordinate sanitary measures in the border regions, which will be valid until February 21.

The restrictions do not apply to shipments of food, fuel, medicines and other essential items. travel for medical, educational and government purposes as well as emergency trips are allowed.

With over 22 million COVID-19 cases and some 376,000 deaths, the US remains the world's most affected country. Mexico, which has confirmed 1.5 million infections and over 134,000 fatalities, ranks fourth in terms of deaths.