Mexico Opposition Senator Xochitl Galvez Enters Presidential Race

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Mexican businesswoman and opposition senator Xochitl Galvez, 60, threw her hat in the ring for the presidency Tuesday, setting up a two-woman race with ex-mayor Claudia Sheinbaum of the ruling party.

After registering her candidacy with the INE electoral commission, Galvez urged outgoing president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to "get your hands off the election," accusing him of interference with the campaign before it has officially begun.

"The INE and the electoral tribunal must be attentive to the president's authoritarian instincts and party activism," she charged.

Galvez's main rival Sheinbaum, 61, registered her own candidacy on Sunday as thousands of Mexicans took to the streets of the capital to demand a "free vote" and "defense of democracy."

Organizers of the protest charge the government with using state resources to shift the vote in favor of Sheinbaum, who polls at about 64 percent of voter intention, and of seeking to rein in the powers of the electoral commission.

Lopez Obrador had been admonished by the electoral authority for criticizing Galvez at an official press conference. He has in turn accused it of being at the service of the country's political and economic elites.

Galvez, who has Indigenous roots, is polling at about 31 percent of voter support, followed by Jorge Alvarez Maynez of a center-right party with five percent.

She represents an opposition coalition made up of the Institutional Revolutionary Party -- which ruled the country for more than 70 years until 2000 -- the conservative National Action Party and the leftist Party of the Democratic Revolution.

