MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Mexico's Birmex plans to cooperate with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) in organizing Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine bottling and packaging in Mexico, the country's Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard says.

"Today, Birmex is working together with Russian institutions so that we can perform vaccine bottling and packaging in Mexico," Ebrard told Russian media ahead of his visit to Moscow.

According to the foreign minister, Mexico has been maintaining close ties with RDIF and various Russian institutions in order to secure Sputnik V deliveries, but cooperation goes beyond that.

Ebrard will be on a working visit to Moscow on April 24-28. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to hold talks with his Mexican counterpart on Wednesday.

Ebrard and Lavrov are expected to discuss mechanisms to strengthen relations between Russia and Mexico, measures to fight COVID-19 and the economic recovery of the two countries.

The Mexican minister is also set to hold talks with a number of officials and organizations involved in the production of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, and plans to visit the Gamaleya research institute that developed the vaccine.

Speaking in an interview with Russian media ahead of his visit, Ebrard said that he plans to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, as well as international relations and the future of multilateral organizations with Lavrov.

"We are faced with the issue of organizing a multilateral structure of international relations and ways to strengthen it in order to prevent regression after the pandemic, but, on the contrary, to get out of it more efficiently," Ebrard explained.

The minister emphasized that Russia has expressed readiness for cooperation in the fight against global crises and Mexico should use this opportunity in order to cooperate in the scientific and technical spheres, as well as other areas, and to protect its citizens.