UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Plans To Use 7.4Mln Sputnik V Doses By March As Deliveries To Start - Top Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 12:26 AM

Mexico Plans to Use 7.4Mln Sputnik V Doses by March as Deliveries to Start - Top Diplomat

Mexico plans to administer 7.4 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 by March following the start of regular deliveries later this month, Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Mexico plans to administer 7.4 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 by March following the start of regular deliveries later this month, Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

"The figures are as follows: 7.4 million doses and 3.7 million people vaccinated. From January 25-29 [when the first shipment is expected], 250,000 doses a week in February, and after that, 1.2 million per week in March," Ebrard said at a press conference.

The first shipment of Sputnik V will consist of 400,000 doses, government officials said at the press conference.

The Mexican government, which began its mass immunization campaign this past Thursday, has chosen to bolster its COVID-19 vaccine supplies with Sputnik V to make up for a shortfall in available doses of a vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Hugo Lopez-Gatell, Mexico's deputy health secretary, announced on January 12 that preliminary agreements had been reached with Russian officials that could see up to 24 million doses of Sputnik V administered in Mexico.

Related Topics

Russia Mexico January February March From Government Million

Recent Stories

Foreign businesses operating in UAE grew to 3209 b ..

31 minutes ago

Political Science Professor Charged as Unregistere ..

20 minutes ago

EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June

23 minutes ago

Fawad says Sharifs artfully plundered public money ..

23 minutes ago

NHMP issues instructions for road users

17 seconds ago

Global equities mixed ahead of Biden's inauguratio ..

19 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.