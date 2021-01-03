UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Plans To Vaccinate All Citizens Over 60 By Late March - President

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 05:40 PM

Mexico Plans to Vaccinate All Citizens Over 60 by Late March - President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) Mexico is planning to have everyone over 60 years old vaccinated by late March, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said in a video address.

The country has already received over 53,000 vaccine doses and will have 1.4 million by the end of the month to vaccinate its medical staff.

"In late January, we will begin vaccinating senior citizens with the [Chinese] vaccine CanSino. We are currently going through all procedures [to acquire it]. We will have everyone older than 60 years old vaccinated by late March," the president said.

In April, Mexico will start vaccinating those under 60 with chronic diseases, then teachers, the president added, stressing that the vaccination will be voluntary.

Related Topics

Mexico January March April All Million

Recent Stories

SCCI discusses strengthening economic relations wi ..

1 hour ago

MBR Creative Sports Award develops plans to contri ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,590 new COVID-19 cases, 1,609 reco ..

2 hours ago

Joint study led by AUS discovers potential improve ..

2 hours ago

Big Heart Foundation pledges AED1.15 million to su ..

2 hours ago

Germany reports 10,315 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.