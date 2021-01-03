Mexico Plans to Vaccinate All Citizens Over 60 by Late March - President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) Mexico is planning to have everyone over 60 years old vaccinated by late March, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said in a video address.

The country has already received over 53,000 vaccine doses and will have 1.4 million by the end of the month to vaccinate its medical staff.

"In late January, we will begin vaccinating senior citizens with the [Chinese] vaccine CanSino. We are currently going through all procedures [to acquire it]. We will have everyone older than 60 years old vaccinated by late March," the president said.

In April, Mexico will start vaccinating those under 60 with chronic diseases, then teachers, the president added, stressing that the vaccination will be voluntary.