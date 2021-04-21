Mexico, Poland Find Fake Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccines - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The authorities in Mexico and Poland found vials of suspicious coronavirus vaccines earlier this year that manufacturer Pfizer has confirmed were fake, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Eighty individuals received one of the fake vaccines at a clinic in Mexico's state of Nuevo Leon at a reported price of about $1000.

The vaccines had vial numbers, expiration dates and a label adhesive that differed from the original vaccines given to the state.

Testing performed on the vials revealed the substance was distilled water, but nevertheless, Pfizer said they will conduct more tests.

The Polish authorities seized fake vaccines from a person's apartment that are believed to be anti-wrinkle treatment after officials noticed the vials were different from those used by Pfizer. The fake doses were seized before they could be administered to anyone.