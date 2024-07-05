Mexico Prepares For Hurricane Beryl Landfall
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2024 | 03:41 PM
Cancún, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Tourist resorts in Mexico steeled Friday for a hit from Hurricane Beryl, which is expected to bring ferocious winds and a dangerous storm surge to the Yucatan Peninsula after slamming Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.
"Conditions to soon deteriorate for the Yucatan Peninsula" with "hurricane-like winds, dangerous storm surge, and damaging waves expected to begin shortly," the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) warned 01:00 am (0600 GMT) Friday.
Having restrengthened to a Category 3, Beryl is bearing down on tourist destination Tulum with winds of up to 115 miles an hour (185 kilometres an hour) and "little change in strength is expected before landfall" on Friday, the NHC said.
The storm has left a trail of destruction across the Caribbean and the coast of Venezuela, killing at least seven people.
It is the first hurricane since NHC records began to reach the Category 4 level in June and the earliest to hit the highest Category 5 in July.
In Mexico, schools in the area bracing for a hit were suspended and shelters set up for locals and tourists.
In Cancun, a two-hour drive from Tulum, people have been stocking up on food and other essentials for days and hotels have boarded up their windows.
Around 100 domestic and international flights scheduled between Thursday and Friday have been canceled at Cancun airport, the main hub in the Mexican Caribbean.
Beryl is expected to hit the Yucatan Peninsula, emerge over the Gulf of Mexico, then arrive in the northern state of Tamaulipas, which borders the United States.
Hundreds of tourists were evacuated from hotels along Mexico's coastline while some were still attempting to take buses out of the impact zone.
However, some were still enjoying a sunny day at the beach before taking shelter in their hotels.
"They cancelled our flight and we had to pay for two extra nights," said Virginia Rebollar, a Mexican tourist who traveled with three family members to Tulum.
"We have some fear, but we are convinced that people are prepared and know what to do," Rebollar said.
- Record-breaking storm -
The Mexican army, which deployed around 8,000 troops in Tulum, announced that it has food supplies and 34,000 liters of purified water to distribute to the population.
The hurricane has already caused flash floods and mudslides in the Cayman Islands.
In Jamaica, more than 400,000 people were without power, according to the Jamaica Gleaner newspaper, citing a public service company.
Britain's King Charles said he had been "profoundly saddened" by the destruction from the hurricane in the Caribbean, which impacted several islands in the Commonwealth.
It is extremely rare for such a powerful storm to form this early in the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from early June to late November.
Warm ocean temperatures are key for hurricanes, and North Atlantic waters are currently between two and five degrees Fahrenheit (1-3 degrees Celsius) warmer than normal, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
UN climate chief Simon Stiell, who has family on the island of Carriacou, said climate change was "pushing disasters to record-breaking new levels of destruction."
"Disasters on a scale that used to be the stuff of science fiction are becoming meteorological facts, and the climate crisis is the chief culprit," he said Monday, reporting that his parents' property was damaged.
Recent Stories
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator
Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi
Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui
PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana
More Stories From World
-
Painting roofs white helps lower city heat, studies say2 minutes ago
-
Dr. Al Rabeeah visits, signs agreement with KHCC to treat Gaza Cancer patients in Jordan2 minutes ago
-
EU hails 'historic' UK election win for Starmer3 minutes ago
-
Hungary's Orban visits Putin on trip slammed by EU13 minutes ago
-
SAC obtains international recognition from IAF23 minutes ago
-
KSrelief to implement Saudi Sama'a Hearing Rehabilitation Program for Palestinia children in Gaza St ..23 minutes ago
-
Springer sizzles with 59 to lead John Deere Classic43 minutes ago
-
Spain PM's wife testimony before judge in graft probe suspended43 minutes ago
-
KACCC participates in 56th session of Human Rights Council1 hour ago
-
No holiday for Biden as debate crisis cleanup continues1 hour ago
-
Labour's victory in UK election: reactions1 hour ago
-
Hungary's Orban on 'bilateral' trip to Moscow, no EU mandate: Brussels1 hour ago