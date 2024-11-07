Open Menu

Mexico President Says Had 'very Cordial' Call With Trump

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2024 | 11:39 PM

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she had a "very cordial" phone call Thursday with US election winner Donald Trump, who has threatened to slap steep tariffs on the neighboring country

"We talked about the good relationship that there will be between Mexico and the United States," she said on social media.

Sheinbaum, Mexico's first woman president who took office on October 1, has reassured Mexicans that there is no reason to worry about Trump's victory, despite his threats of tariffs and mass migrant deportations.

"There is dialogue with the United States and with President Trump and if there are problems we will know how to resolve them," she told a news conference earlier in the day.

On the eve of Tuesday's election, Trump vowed to impose tariffs of at least 25 percent on goods coming from Mexico unless it stops an "onslaught of criminals and drugs."

He has also vowed to carry out the largest deportation of migrants in US history.

