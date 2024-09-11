Open Menu

Mexico President Says Judicial Reforms 'example To World'

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2024 | 09:50 PM

Mexico president says judicial reforms 'example to world'

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Mexico's outgoing president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, hailed the approval on Wednesday of controversial reforms to allow voters to elect all judges, saying they would be an "example to the world."

Lopez Obrador had pushed hard for the constitutional changes that will make Mexico the world's first country to allow voters to elect judges at all levels.

The leftist leader, who will leave office on October 1, accuses the current judicial system of serving the interests of the political and economic elite.

"It's very important to end corruption and impunity.

We will make great progress when it is the people of Mexico who freely elect the judges, the magistrates, the justices," Lopez Obrador told a news conference.

The reform was approved by the Senate early Wednesday with 86 votes in favor and 41 against, hours after lawmakers were forced to move to an alternative venue because protesters invaded the upper house.

Opponents, including court employees and law students, have held a series of demonstrations against the plan, under which even Supreme Court and other high-level judges, as well as those at the local level, will be chosen by popular vote.

Related Topics

Corruption Senate Supreme Court World Vote Progress Mexico October All Court

Recent Stories

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

4 hours ago
 Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

4 hours ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

5 hours ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

8 hours ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

10 hours ago
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

13 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

23 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

1 day ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

1 day ago

More Stories From World