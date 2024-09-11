Mexico president says judicial reforms 'example to world'

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Mexico's outgoing president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, hailed the approval on Wednesday of controversial reforms to allow voters to elect all judges, saying they would be an "example to the world."

Lopez Obrador had pushed hard for the constitutional changes that will make Mexico the world's first country to allow voters to elect judges at all levels.

The leftist leader, who will leave office on October 1, accuses the current judicial system of serving the interests of the political and economic elite.

"It's very important to end corruption and impunity.

We will make great progress when it is the people of Mexico who freely elect the judges, the magistrates, the justices," Lopez Obrador told a news conference.

The reform was approved by the Senate early Wednesday with 86 votes in favor and 41 against, hours after lawmakers were forced to move to an alternative venue because protesters invaded the upper house.

Opponents, including court employees and law students, have held a series of demonstrations against the plan, under which even Supreme Court and other high-level judges, as well as those at the local level, will be chosen by popular vote.