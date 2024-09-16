Mexico President Signs Contested Judicial Reforms Into Law
Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced Sunday that he had signed into law controversial judicial reforms making Mexico the world's only country to elect all its judges by popular vote.
The outgoing leftist leader signed the decree in a video posted on social media, calling it a "historic day."
He was accompanied by president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, his close ally, who will replace him on October 1 following her landslide election win in June.
Lopez Obrador had pushed hard for the constitutional changes, criticizing the current judicial system as "rotten," corrupt, and serving the interests of the political and economic elite.
Opponents and legal experts fear that elected judges could be more vulnerable to pressure from criminals in a country where powerful drug cartels regularly use bribery and intimidation to influence officials.
Lopez Obrador has frequently lashed out at the judiciary since taking office in 2018 -- in particular the Supreme Court, which has impeded some of his policies in areas such as energy and security.
Last week, legislators were forced to suspend their debate and move to another location after demonstrators stormed the Senate, chanting "The judiciary will not fall."
Opponents, who accuse Lopez Obrador of overseeing a trend toward democratic backsliding, have held a series of protests against the plan, under which Supreme Court and other high-level judges would be chosen by popular vote.
The United States, Mexico's main trading partner, has warned that the reforms would threaten a relationship that relies on investor confidence in the Mexican legal framework.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
More Stories From World
-
Mexico president enacts contested law to elect all judges5 minutes ago
-
Bebinca strongest typhoon to hit Shanghai since 1949: state media15 minutes ago
-
Villa return to Champions League primed to ruffle feathers again25 minutes ago
-
Spain's Alex Palou wins third IndyCar season title25 minutes ago
-
Slot gets first taste of Liverpool pressure after honeymoon period25 minutes ago
-
Mbappe bolstering holders Madrid's Champions League ambitions25 minutes ago
-
Rahm wins LIV Golf Chicago and 2024 individual crown55 minutes ago
-
Trump safe after apparent assassination attempt, person in custody1 hour ago
-
Trump safe as F.B.I. investigates apparent attempted assassination1 hour ago
-
Eight migrants die in Channel crossing attempt1 hour ago
-
Bebinca strongest typhoon to hit Shanghai since 19492 hours ago
-
Trump safe after apparent assassination attempt, person in custody2 hours ago