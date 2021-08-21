UrduPoint.com

Mexico President Thanks Drug Lord Who Praised His Policy

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 12:37 AM

Mexico president thanks drug lord who praised his policy

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday thanked a veteran drug lord jailed for the murder of a US undercover agent, after the incarcerated man praised the leftist leader's security strategy

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday thanked a veteran drug lord jailed for the murder of a US undercover agent, after the incarcerated man praised the leftist leader's security strategy.

"I thank him very much for his good wishes," Lopez Obrador said at his daily news conference when asked about the comments of Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo.

The 76-year-old founder of the Guadalajara cartel has been in prison since 1989 for the murder of Enrique "Kiki" Camarena, a US Drug Enforcement Administration agent.

In a rare interview with the Telemundo channel released this week, Felix Gallardo said that Lopez Obrador was slowly resolving the violence gripping the Latin American country.

"The violence is a consequence of unemployment, of social inequality, which Mr Lopez Obrador is solving little by little. You have to give him time," he said.

Felix Gallardo, who maintained his innocence, appeared in a wheelchair in a high-security prison in western Mexico, saying he was blind in one eye and deaf in one ear.

Lopez Obrador said that the attorney general's office would review Felix Gallardo's case to see if he qualifies for a prisoner release scheme announced by the government.

Inmates aged 65 and above with chronic diseases will be among those considered for release.

"I don't want anyone to suffer. I don't want anyone to be in jail. I'm a humanist. I'm trained in the school of non-violence," but "I have to enforce the laws," Lopez Obrador said.

Felix Gallardo's criminal organization, powerful in the 1980s, is considered the forefather of modern Mexican drug cartels.

It was one of the first to establish contacts with Colombian drug lords to transport cocaine from the South American country to the United States.

A wave of cartel-related violence has left more than 300,000 people dead in Mexico since the government deployed the military in the war on drugs in 2006.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Prisoner Drugs Jail Man Guadalajara United States Mexico Criminals From Government

Recent Stories

Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Proposes Convening P ..

Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Proposes Convening Political Advisers on Ukraine N ..

5 minutes ago
 EU Donates $47.9Mln to Fight COVID-19 in Latin Ame ..

EU Donates $47.9Mln to Fight COVID-19 in Latin America, Middle East, Asia, Carib ..

5 minutes ago
 Chinese engineer was injured, two children were ki ..

Chinese engineer was injured, two children were killed in Gwadar terror attack

6 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Denies Seeking Reimbursement From T ..

US State Dept. Denies Seeking Reimbursement From Those Fleeing Afghanistan

33 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 10 more patients, infects 1,039 ot ..

COVID-19 claims 10 more patients, infects 1,039 others: CM Sindh

33 minutes ago
 Slovenia TV chief fired, sparks fresh media freedo ..

Slovenia TV chief fired, sparks fresh media freedom fears

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.