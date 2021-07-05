Mexico Produced Test Batch of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V - RDIF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) A test batch of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V was produced in Mexico, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) and Mexican pharmaceutical company Laboratorios de Biológicos y Reactivos de México (BIRMEX) announce the production of a test batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus," it said.

The fund noted that Mexico had become the first state in North America to register Sputnik V and launched the production of the Russian vaccine that will be used in the national vaccination program.