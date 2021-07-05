UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Produced Test Batch Of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V - RDIF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 07:24 PM

Mexico Produced Test Batch of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V - RDIF

A test batch of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V was produced in Mexico, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) A test batch of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V was produced in Mexico, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) and Mexican pharmaceutical company Laboratorios de Biológicos y Reactivos de México (BIRMEX) announce the production of a test batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus," it said.

The fund noted that Mexico had become the first state in North America to register Sputnik V and launched the production of the Russian vaccine that will be used in the national vaccination program.

Related Topics

Russia Company Mexico Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cloudy weather with chances of drizzle at morning/ ..

2 minutes ago

RAW orchestrated Johar Twon blast: Sheikh Rashid

2 minutes ago

Over 800 benefit from Rangers' free medical camp i ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Energy Giant Lukoil to Buy 50% Stake in M ..

7 minutes ago

Supreme Court seeks progress report over reference ..

7 minutes ago

Young girl shot dead in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.