Mexico Proposal For Elected Judges 'threatens' Trade: Diplomats
Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The United States warned Thursday that the direct election of judges proposed by the Mexican government "will threaten" the trade relationship between the two countries and could benefit drug cartels.
The move would "threaten the historic trade relationship we have built, which relies on investors' confidence in Mexico's legal framework," said US Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar in a statement to the press.
Mexico is one of the United States's largest trading partners. The two share a free trade agreement that also includes Canada.
Canada's Ambassador to Mexico, Graeme Clark, also emphasized the unease amongst investors during a meeting with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.
"My investors are concerned, they want stability, they want a judicial system that works if there are problems," he said.
Electing judges and magistrates by popular vote is part of a reform to the judiciary proposed to Congress by leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
US Ambassador Salazar said that such a move could pose "a major risk to the functioning of Mexico's democracy."
He warned that the proposal could also be a boon for drug-trafficking cartels.
"Direct elections would also make it easier for cartels and other bad actors to take advantage of politically motivated and inexperienced judges," the former lawyer said.
The proposal will be put before the session of Mexico's legislature that begins on September 1, with the ruling party holding the required seats to achieve approval.
The reform is fully supported by Mexico's incoming president, Claudia Sheinbaum, who will take office on October 1.
In June, Sheinbaum promised a wide consultation on the proposed judicial reforms, which have shaken investor confidence following her landmark election win.
