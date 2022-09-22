UrduPoint.com

Mexico Proposes Peace Committee On Ukraine With Participation Of Modi, Pope Francis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Mexico proposes creating a committee to facilitate peace in Ukraine with the participation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pope Francis, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Mexico proposes creating a committee to facilitate peace in Ukraine with the participation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pope Francis, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday.

"In this sense, I allow myself to share this proposal from Mexico's President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, to strengthen the efforts of mediation of the Secretary General Antonio Guterres, through the creation of a committee on dialogue and peace for Ukraine, with the participation of other Heads of State and of Government, including, if possible, his excellency Narendra Modi from India, and His Holiness Pope Francis," Ebrard told a UN Security Council.

Mexico wants to facilitate dialogue and create new instruments of mediation to build trust, Ebrard noted, adding that he hopes the UN General Assembly will approve the initiative.

"We must act and commit to the preservation of peace. Accepting war is choosing to end up in the abyss," Ebrard added.

