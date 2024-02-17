Mexico Receives Support Items From China For Hurricane-hit Communities
February 17, 2024
MEXICO CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday received a shipment of household items from China, destined for the population affected by Hurricane Otis in the south of the country last October.
At his daily press conference, Lopez Obrador expressed his appreciation for the Chinese government, which delivered the items ahead of schedule.
"It is something we also want to highlight for the responsible commitment of the government of the People's Republic of China," the president told reporters in Acapulco, a resort city in southern Mexico.
Hurricane Otis hit the Mexican Guerrero coast on Oct. 25 last year, causing severe damage to local infrastructure in Acapulco and Coyuca de Benitez.
It has so far left 52 people dead and 32 missing, according to an update Thursday by Guerrero's governor, Evelyn Salgado, during the Mexican president's press conference.
