UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Registers 44 New COVID-19 Cases, Fifth Fatality - Health Ministry Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 11:10 AM

Mexico Registers 44 New COVID-19 Cases, Fifth Fatality - Health Ministry Official

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Mexico has registered the fifth death from the coronavirus and 44 new cases of the infection, Jose Luis Alomia, the Health Ministry's director of epidemiology, said on Wednesday.

A day earlier, Mexico's COVID-19 case count amounted to 361, with four fatalities.

"Mexico has registered the fifth death from the coronavirus, and the number of confirmed cases has reached 405," Alomia said at a press conference.

The deceased patient was a 61-year-old woman, who had recently returned from Spain. Her condition was complicated by myeloma and diabetes.

Related Topics

Spain Mexico Women From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 25 March 2020

58 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE Government: Food retail outlets, including coo ..

9 hours ago

2020 Olympics postponed till 2021

10 hours ago

Ministry of Interior: Wearing masks is necessary o ..

10 hours ago

India in 21-day lockdown

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.