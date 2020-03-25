Mexico Registers 44 New COVID-19 Cases, Fifth Fatality - Health Ministry Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Mexico has registered the fifth death from the coronavirus and 44 new cases of the infection, Jose Luis Alomia, the Health Ministry's director of epidemiology, said on Wednesday.

A day earlier, Mexico's COVID-19 case count amounted to 361, with four fatalities.

"Mexico has registered the fifth death from the coronavirus, and the number of confirmed cases has reached 405," Alomia said at a press conference.

The deceased patient was a 61-year-old woman, who had recently returned from Spain. Her condition was complicated by myeloma and diabetes.