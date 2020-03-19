Mexico Registers First COVID-19 Fatality - Health Authorities

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The first death from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been registered in Mexico, the country's health authorities have said.

"Today the first person with #COVID19 passed away in Mexico.

He started showing symptoms on March 9 and suffered from diabetes. The Secretary of Health offers his condolences to his relatives," the Health Secretariat tweeted on Wednesday.

Currently, Mexico has 118 confirmed COVID-19 cases and another 314 suspected cases, according to the country's epidemiological services.