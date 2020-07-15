Mexico registers near-record daily cases, deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

MEXICO CITY -- The Mexican Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 7,051 new coronavirus infections and 836 more fatalities, with both being among the highest figures the country has registered.

The recent increasing trend following gradual and partial resumptions have halted the government's plan to announce weekly updates of reopening in economy and social life.

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 39 more cases of COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Wednesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 13,551.

The daily caseload stayed below 40 for two straight days due to the continued small cluster infections and imported cases.

MEXICO CITY -- The Mexican Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Mexico is extending for the third time its U.S. border restrictions till late August.

"After checking the rise of the COVID-19 spread, Mexico proposed to the US the extension of all non-essential traffic restriction at the common border for 30 more days," the ministry said on Twitter.

SHANGHAI -- Shanghai reported three new imported COVID-19 cases and no increase in domestically transmitted cases on Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday.

All three confirmed cases are Chinese nationals flying from overseas.

MANILA -- The Philippine Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar on Wednesday said he had tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the country's third infected cabinet member.

"I regret to announce that today, July 15, I received my test result and it is positive for COVID-19," Villar said on his Facebook page on Wednesday morning.

ULAN BATOR -- Mongolia reported 18 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total to 261, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Wednesday.

"A total of 408 tests for COVID-19 were conducted at three laboratories across the country yesterday and 18 of them were positive," the NCCD's head Dulmaa Nyamkhuu told a daily press conference.

WUHAN -- No new confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected cases of COVID-19 were reported in central China's Hubei Province on Tuesday, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

By Tuesday, Hubei had four asymptomatic cases, including two in the provincial capital city of Wuhan. A total of 63 close contacts were still under medical observation.