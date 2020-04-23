Mexico Registers Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours for 1st Time - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The Mexican Health Ministry has confirmed more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours for the first time since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, Mexico recorded 729 new COVID-19 cases and 145 fatalities.

"Currently, we have 10,544 cases confirmed since February 28," Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on late Wednesday, which means that the number of infected people had increased by 1,043 within the past 24 hours.

The number of fatal cases has risen by 113 up to 970.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 183,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.