Mexico Registers Record 2,409 New COVID-19 Cases Within Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The number of new COVID-19 cases in Mexico has risen by 2,409 to 42,595, which is the biggest daily increase in the Latin American nation since the start of the outbreak, the Ministry of Health said.

"For the first time, we have confirmed more than 2,000 cases of COVID-19 within the past 24 hours: 2,409 people," the ministry's director of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, said in a televised address on late Thursday.

Within the same period of time, the death toll has increased by 257 to 4,477 people.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation has recorded 1,862 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 294 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 302,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.