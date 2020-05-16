Mexico Registers Record 2,437 New COVID-19 Cases Within Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) The number of new COVID-19 cases in Mexico has risen by 2,437 to 45,032, which is the biggest daily increase in the Latin American nation since the start of the outbreak, the Ministry of Health said.

"On the second day in a row, we have discovered more than 2,000 cases of COVID-19, even though these 2,437 cases mean only a 5.

7-percent increase," the ministry's director of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, said in a televised address on late Friday.

Within the same period of time, the death toll has increased by 290 to 4,767 people.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation has recorded 2,409 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 257 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 307,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.