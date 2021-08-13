Mexico Registers Record 24,975 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Mexico has confirmed 24,975 new coronavirus cases, marking thus the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the national Ministry of Health said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands now at 3,045,571.

The death toll has risen by 608 to 246,811 people within the same period of time.