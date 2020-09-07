UrduPoint.com
Mexico Reports 4,614 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 03:27 PM

Mexico reports 4,614 new COVID-19 cases

Mexico's Health Ministry reported 4,614 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing its national caseload to 634,023

MEXICO CITY (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Mexico's Health Ministry reported 4,614 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing its national caseload to 634,023.

Meanwhile, 232 new deaths were reported, bringing Mexico's death toll to 67,558, the ministry said.

The Mexican government said the actual number of infections is probably significantly higher than the confirmed figure.

Mexico now ranks the eighth highest in the world in terms of COVID-19 infections, with its deaths from the pandemic the fourth highest in the world, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

More Stories From World

