Mexico reports 4,828 more COVID-19 cases, 471 deaths

MEXICO CITY (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Mexico registered 4,828 new COVID-19 cases with 471 more fatalities over the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry reported on Tuesday.

The country has so far reported a total of 794,608 cases with 82,348 deaths, said the ministry.

Also on Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that the country faces a years-long struggle to return to pre-pandemic levels of employment, income and poverty after an expected economic contraction of 9.0 percent in 2020.