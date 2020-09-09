Mexico reports 5,351 more coronavirus cases

UrduPoint.com
Mexico reported 5,351 COVID-19 cases with 703 deaths on Tuesday, taking its national caseload to 642,860 with 68,484 deaths, according to the data released by the Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Mexico reported 5,351 COVID-19 cases with 703 deaths on Tuesday, taking its national caseload to 642,860 with 68,484 deaths, according to the data released by the Health Ministry.

Mexico has not registered new COVID-19 outbreaks, the country's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said during his regular morning press conference on Tuesday.

"We are managing to tame this pandemic, and I hope that this nightmare will soon pass, and we will return to the new normality, the new reality," he added.

